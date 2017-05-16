For Honor season 2 gets underway alongside patch 1.07

As Andy reported last month, For Honor's second season brings with it the Centurion and Shinobi alongside some new maps, gear overhauls and a new Faction War series. Named Shadow and Might, it's now live and lands alongside patch v1.07—the latter of which adds a number of quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Speaking of the former, Mat previously explored what season two's debutante classes bring to the (round) table. As for its new multiplayer maps, Forge is said to represent "the might of Ashfield and the brute force of the Knight war machine." That looks like this:

The Temple Garden, on the other hand, is said to embody the "beauty and harmony of the Myre but has since been turned into a Samurai battlefield." Here's that in motion:

As for gear overhauls, the Shadow and Might update targets redundant stats and ensures that no player is overpowered at any given time by eliminating overpowered builds. What's more, the newly added 'Epic' gear lifts the maximum gear score from 108 to 144.

On the Faction War front, Ubisoft says: "With Season One of the Faction War coming down to the wire between the Vikings and Samurai, the Faction War map will see changes with the introduction of nine new territories into the cross-platform metagame. With honour, pride and exclusive in-game rewards on the line, the twelve-week Faction War decides which faction is truly superior."

Lastly, patch v1.07 delivers a vast number of tweaks and adjustments—the sum of which can be found this-a-way. That's a long read however highlights include adding the option to customise stick dead zones, PvP now offers players more XP, and guard-breaking attacks can no longer be cancelled by players switching last minute.

If you're new to all things For Honor, you might like to check out Andy's review from earlier this year where he described the hack and slasher as a "tense, tactical medieval brawler that will reward anyone with the patience and will to master it."