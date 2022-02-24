After you've defeated Godrick the Grafted, you'll have the chance to find the Elden Ring Glintstone key. But where exactly can you find it and, more importantly, what does it open? In this guide, I'll walk you through where to find it and what you'll be able to use it for. Fair warning, though: there's a choice involved, so if you don't want to know the outcome and would rather take a stab in the dark, back out now.

Elden Ring: Where to find the Glintstone key

Once Godrick is defeated, you'll be faced with two choices: head to the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia or find the two halves of the Dectus Medallion that opens the gates to the capital city. If you want to try and defeat Rennala at the academy, get the key as it's the easier option. If you're into sorcery and incantations, you'll also find more of them in the academy, so it's the far more interesting choice.

Once you arrive at Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia, you'll see a body outside the door holding a map. It points to the Glintstone key, which can be found to the west of the academy. That's the good news—the bad news is you're off to a dragon's nest. The Glintstone dragon, Smarag, will be asleep when you arrive so you can sneak past it if you'd rather avoid a fight to grab the key.

If you'd rather defeat Smarag once and for all, we've a boss guide ont the way for tips on fighting the Flying Dragon Elleh. Smarag has a similar move set, except it fires projectile sorceries from its mouth and will try to take a chomp out of you when you're behind it. Its fire can also one-shot you, so be careful. If you hit it on the head often enough, you can knock it down and stab it in the eye, which deals massive damage.

Once Smarag is defeated, you'll receive a Dragon Heart and be able to unlock more dragon sorceries at the Dragon Communion Altar on the island in the southwest of west Limgrave. Now you've got the key, head back to the academy and open the doors.