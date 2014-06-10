E3 2014 day one: everything you need to know

The first day of E3 2014 has come and gone, and it did not disappoint. All four major press conferences brought new games, footage, and excitement for PC gamers. Did you miss the fun? Don't worry: we're here to help. Here's our round-up of day one at E3 2014.
Microsoft
Rise of the Tomb Raider announced
The Witcher 3 Griffon hunting footage
Inside announced by Limbo developer
Assassin's Creed: Unity E3 gameplay video
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare footage
Electronic Arts
Mirror's Edge prototype footage shown
Battlefield: Hardline beta starts today, sign ups open
Battlefield: Hardline gameplay video
Battlefield: Hardline hands-on preview
Fifa 15: producer Nick Channon interview
Dragon Age: Inquisition tactics and combat shown
Mass Effect 4 discussed during EA press conference
Star Wars: Battlefront behind the scenes video
Ubisoft
Rainbow Six Siege revealed with video
Why Ubisoft must make Rainbow Six Siege moddable
Valiant Heart gets an emotional trailer at E3
Assassin's Creed: Unity trailer and gameplay video
The Crew release date confirmed, beta scheduled for July
Far Cry 4 video shows first five minutes of game
Tom Clancy's The Division story trailer
Sony
Far Cry 4 E3 gameplay footage shows co-op, a very angry elephant
Grim Fandango getting a remastered re-release, not coming to PC yet
Magicka 2 reveal teaser shows a day in the life of a wizard
No Man's Sky gameplay footage shows dinosaurs and space combat
Dead Island 2 confirmed for 2015 release
General
Alienware reveals $550 Steam Machine
H1Z1 trailer forgoes flashy effects in favour of open-world drama