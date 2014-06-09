Assassin's Creed: Unity E3 gameplay video shows four-player co-op

A few Assassin's Creed Unity details leaked earlier this year, causing Ubisoft to announce it early . This is how it must have intended to reveal it: a gameplay demonstration at Microsoft's E3's press conference which shows off four-player co-op, a first for the series.

We knew from the teaser that Unity would take place in Paris during the French Revolution, and the demo goes full class struggle, juxtaposing crowds of peasants with baroque opulence as four players settle a score with the bourgeoisie. Co-op stealth is a rare and challenging design problem to solve, so this'll be an interesting one. The crowd simulation looks nice, too.

Disclosure amendment: At the time I wrote this article, I was in a relationship with an employee of Ubisoft.