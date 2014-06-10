No Man's Sky gameplay footage shows dinosaurs and space combat [Updated]

Brand new footage from No Man's Sky , Hello Games' procedurally generated open world space exploration game, aired during Sony's E3 press conference earlier today. Previously no platforms had been announced for the title, but tonight's conference specified that it will "come to consoles" first on PS4, which basically confirms it will be coming to non-consoles as well. I mean, it's not 100 per cent... but it basically is.

The game wowed everyone at the VGA Awards late last year, proving that a tiny independent studio can achieve more than the hundreds-strong major behemoths. A major setback occurred when the Hello Games premises were flooded late last year, but that won't delay the game at all , according to studio founder Sean Murray.

Update: In addition to the press conference trailer, Hello Games have also released this amazing montage, showing the variety to be found in the game's procedural worlds.