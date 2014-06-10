Valiant Hearts gets an emotional trailer at E3 2014

A new trailer for Valiant Hearts , the World War One puzzle game, was shown at Ubisoft 's E3 event today, exploring more of the stories inspired by real-life letters sent home from the Great War.

World War I is, in my opinion, criminally underutilized as a setting for video games. Aside from the rare first-person shooter or strategy game, Valiant Hearts is more focused on telling a different kind of story. From the cell-shaded animation to the focus on non-combatant characters, Valiant Hearts will likely have more in common with Telltale's The Walking Dead than Activision's Call of Duty —and that's something I'm absolutely OK with.

