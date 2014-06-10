Magicka 2 reveal teaser shows a day in the life of a wizard

During the Sony E3 2014 press conference, Paradox Interactive unveiled the next edition of its Magicka series, Magicka 2. And while the reveal trailer doesn't show what's new in the magic-'em up, it does show how lonely life must be for an out-of-work wizard.

While the original Magicka was developed by Arrowhead Studios, Magicka 2 comes from Pieces Interactive, who is also developing the game for the Playstation 4. Like the original, the game will let one to four players combine runes to create spells, and will offer a story-based campaign.

