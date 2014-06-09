Star Wars: Battlefront gameplay teased in E3 2014 behind-the-scenes video

Last year at E3 2013, EA announced that Star Wars: Battlefront will return . This year, we see that DICE has indeed been developing Star Wars: Battlefront with a behind-the-scenes trailer to kick off EA's 2014 press conference. Excellent .

The new video doesn't show much gameplay, instead focusing on attention to detail: DICE poking at the original props, DICE poking around the original locations, DICE caring a great deal about the Star Wars universe. We do see some in-engine shots and catch a glimpse of a speeder getaway, and yep: it's really exciting.