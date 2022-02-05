Dying Light 2 has a hidden fully rideable bicycle

Audio player loading…

What Dying Light 2 lacks in storytelling it more than makes up for with crunchy first-person action. The open-world survival horror game lets you traverse its city with parkour, a grappling hook, and even a paraglider, but it looks like there might have been another means of locomotion cut late in development: the humble bicycle.

User Taki 7o7 shared their discovery to Reddit and YouTube, and seems to have uncovered the vehicle with the help of a developer menu available for download off NexusMods. The Dying Lightcycle looks fully implemented in-game, but as far as we know there's no way to acquire it in the course of regular play. It's unclear why Techland cut the bike, but my guess would be that it clashed too much with the game's inherent verticality. And you're not exactly starved for movement options as it is in Dying Light 2.

Still, the mind boggles at the possibilities. Footage of the bike in action reminds me of all those downhill biking GoPro videos you see on YouTube. I could totally see an industrious modder putting up ramps and skyways all over Villedor and turning it into a first-person Trials game.

If you're looking to explore Villedor, either by foot or by wheel, be sure to check out our guide to the optimal settings for running Dying Light 2, and don't say we didn't warn you about its flagrant disregard for cutscene law.