Dark Souls 2 PC system requirements shouldn't tax your PC

Yesterday, we finally confirmed that the PC version of Dark Souls 2 will arrive on PC on April 25 . Today, Namco Bandai revealed what you'll need to run it. As expected for a game that runs on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the recommended requirements shouldn't be too demanding for any gaming rig built in the past four years.

Minimum:



OS: Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8



Processor: AMD Phenom II X2 555 3.2Ghz or Intel Pentium Core 2 Duo E8500 3.17Ghz



Memory: 2 GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9600GT, ATI Radeon HD 5870



Hard Drive: 8 GB available space



Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX 9.0c or higher



Recommended:



OS: Windows 7 SP1



Processor: Intel Core i3 2100 3.10GHz or AMD A8 3870K 3.0GHz



Memory: 4 GB RAM



Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 465 or higher, ATI Radeon HD 6870 or higher



Hard Drive: 8 GB available space



Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX 9.0c or higher



And you'll of course need an internet connection to activate the product and allow strangers to invade your game and murder you when it's least convenient.

The PC version of Dark Souls II launches about a month after consoles, but it doesn't show up late empty handed. As we reported yesterday, the Dark Souls 2 facebook page promised "increased texture resolution" and an "enhanced frame rate" for the PC version. "On top of that, From Software have been working to perfectly adapt the game for a mouse & keyboard combo."

