Borderlands 2 Halloween-themed DLC invites you to fight a giant pumpkin-thing next week

Borderlands 2's Game of the Year Edition only came out a few weeks ago, but Gearbox and 2K have already revealed another round of downloadable content. I'm beginning to suspect they may have a problem, but before we organise an intervention - I'll do the bunting - it would only be polite to hear them out . The Headhunter add-on series comprises a bunch of small new missions tasking you with taking down an area boss and claiming their head. The first, TK Baha's Bloody Harvest, is appropriately Halloweeny and lands next Tuesday.

Bloody Harvest reintroduces Borderlands 1's TK Baha, now a festering corpse (though still able to dish out and reward quests, impressively). He'll direct you to the Pumpkin Kingpin's pumpkin patch, where you'll confront said Kingpin and hopefully leave with his delicious head. There's also a lot of "augmented candy" all over the place, which will provide temporary buffs to your character.

The other Headhunter packs haven't been revealed yet, but TK Baha's Bloody Harvest lands next Tuesday on Steam (for both PC and Mac), and will set you back only $2.99/£2.39.