The best Dying Light 2 blueprints and how to get them

To say that Dying Light 2 blueprints are important would be an understatement. In fact, you can hardly survive a night in Villedor without them. Blueprints are the crafting recipes needed to create weapon modifications, accessories, consumables, and other handy stuff. That includes a literal finger gun and the Dying Light 2 Korek Charm, which essentially gives you infinite weapon durability.

So in this Dying Light 2 blueprint guide, I’ll show you how to get the best items so you can survive the zombie onslaught.

How to upgrade

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light 2 upgrade blueprints: How to improve your important items

Some blueprints are quest rewards, but most are bought from Craftmasters. So, besides progressing through the main story, have a look at the local Craftmaster’s stock whenever you’re near a settlement.

A great blueprint gets even better with some upgrades. You can get these at the Craftmaster stations in return for Special Infected Trophies. The higher the upgrade, the more (and rarer) the Trophies. Besides that, you need to lay down some Old World Money. But that's the easy part: just go to a vendor and sell your valuables.

Best Dying Light 2 nightrunner blueprints

The Nightrunner Tools are arguably the best items in Dying Light 2. They’re main quests rewards, so don’t bother trying to find a Craftmaster who sells them. Unlike other blueprints, they come with only three upgrade levels in total:

Paraglider: Sick of all the running and jumping? The Paraglider is an amazing tool to cover short distances between high buildings. Try to get the second upgrade, which grants you the ability to increase height while in flight.

Consumables

(Image credit: Techland)

Best Dying Light 2 consumables blueprints

Medicine (2 chamomile, 1 honey): Unsurprisingly, this health-restoring item is the first and most important blueprint you’ll get in Dying Light 2. The ingredients are easily found in the Villedor Garden Groves.

Weapons and accessories

(Image credit: Techland)

Best Dying Light 2 weapon blueprints

Lockpick (5 scraps): As one of the first blueprints you’ll get, the lockpick is an essential tool to help you get to the most valuable loot.

Mods and ammo

(Image credit: Techland)

Best Dying Light 2 mod and ammo blueprints