Aion 4.0: Dark Betrayal E3 trailers reveal new classes, skills and talkative villains

Oh, come on villains! Surely by now you've learnt not to go on extended rants of exposition, in which you meticulously detail the minutia of you plans for heroes to act upon. Not according to the E3 trailer for Aion 4.0, the free to play MMO's upcoming expansion. In it, primo-baddie Beritra growls his way through plot details, delivers an oddly rousing speech about those attempting to stop him, outright reveals his "big secret", then finishes on a pantomime laugh. Classic villaining.

In addition, NCSoft have released two more videos, taking you through the new classes and skills available in the 4.0 update, titled Dark Betrayal.

Aion 4.0: Dark Betrayal arrives June 26th.

For the latest from E3, check out our complete coverage .