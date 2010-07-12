What's in the Civilization 5 boxed set?

We love boxed sets at PC Gamer, especially the kind with little metal figures, art books, and soundtrack CDs. Oh, and the game. Guess what the Civilization 5 Special Edition boxed set contains?

That's right, it includes those things! Specifically, five metal figures that look like they come from various ages in history, except the walking tank dude, who comes from an age we all fervently wish for. There's also some audio CDs, a behind-the-scenes DVD, and a massive art book with 174 pages in it.

Civilization 5 is the forthcoming turn based strategy from Firaxis, their latest in a long line of successful world-conquering games.

