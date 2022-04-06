Two Point Campus has been delayed to August

Audio player loading…

Two Point Campus, Two Point Studio's next quirky management sim, has been delayed. The game was set to come out in just a handful of weeks in May, however it has been announced that the game's launch has been set back a couple of months into August.

Two Point Studios has announced the delay of its upcoming education sim due to its aim to release all versions of the game optimised well for every platform. The new release date for Two Point Campus is August 9, 2022, so set it in your school diaries.

The Two Point Series of games gives players the opportunity to become the administrator of various institutions throughout Two Point County. Previously players got to work out the best way to build and run a ward in Two Point Hospital. This time around the focus has switched to a college or university, intent on teaching the highest quality courses from Knight School to Gastronomy.

In a press release announcing the delay, Mark Webley, game director at Two Point Studios says: "Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us. This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms. We will use these additional three months to optimise Two Point Campus for all platforms, so it’s ready just in time before the new school year starts!”

Two Point Hospital was originally released on PC and other computer platforms back in 2018, and Two Point Studios then released the console versions two years later in 2020. It's a shame we're going to have to hold on a little longer to teach students about Scientography (yeah Scientography, it's the new science) from my experience with the preview (opens in new tab) build it will be well worth the wait.