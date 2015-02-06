Tropico dev announces Victor Vran, a new monster-hunting action RPG

Victor Vran is something a little different for Haemimont Games, the studio best known for the strategy/management Tropico series. It's an action-RPG that aims to "bring a fresh perspective to the genre" through unique weapons, powers, and special moves, including the ability to jump.

If you're having trouble envisioning how jumping will work in an isometric action-RPG, fear not: The trailer above is brief, but does include a demonstration leap (followed by a demonstration area-effect hammer-slam) as well as quite a bit of dodge-rolling (roll-dodging?) which is presumably how your in-game avatar will go about keeping himself out of trouble.

Players will be able to customize their Victor Vran experience with a "vast array" of weapons, different outfits, demonic powers, and "fate cards." The game will also support online co-op multiplayer for up to four VVs at once.

Victor Vran is scheduled to come out in May, but prior to that will launch on Steam as an Early Access title. There's also a bit more to see at victorvran.com. And now, screens!