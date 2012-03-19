Trine 2 trailer teases "AAAA" expansion environments

Trine 2's luscious backdrops might be the best thing about it. Each one feels carefully posed, as though its creators have spent hours snipping away at it delicately like a Bonsai tree. Snowy mountain tops, burning castles and glowing deserts will feature in the upcoming, unnamed, unpriced expansion pack. It'll contain six new levels, new enemies to fight and a new "hardcore" difficulty level.

Frozenbyte are calling it an "AAAA" expansion, saying "we prefer to steer away from the “DLC” concept. So many negative associations with that these days." Except now I associate their expansion with a tiny battery, which probably isn't what they were going for. Keep an eye on the Trine 2 site for more details.