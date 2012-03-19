Popular

Trine 2 trailer teases "AAAA" expansion environments

Trine 2's luscious backdrops might be the best thing about it. Each one feels carefully posed, as though its creators have spent hours snipping away at it delicately like a Bonsai tree. Snowy mountain tops, burning castles and glowing deserts will feature in the upcoming, unnamed, unpriced expansion pack. It'll contain six new levels, new enemies to fight and a new "hardcore" difficulty level.

Frozenbyte are calling it an "AAAA" expansion, saying "we prefer to steer away from the “DLC” concept. So many negative associations with that these days." Except now I associate their expansion with a tiny battery, which probably isn't what they were going for. Keep an eye on the Trine 2 site for more details.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
