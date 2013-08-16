Popular

Thief release date announced, Gamescom trailer slips out while you're distracted

By

Thief

Typical. Eidos Montreal open their window just a crack so they can shout to the streets the release date of the upcoming Thief , and what happens? Their Gamescom trailer leaps out into the public eye, to be snatched up by interested eyes. It continues the studio's insistence on promoting the game with CGI movies, but this time focuses on the city and it's increasingly harrowing problems.

That release date then: the game is due to appear on 25th February 2014 in North America and 28th February 2014.

For more on Thief, check out Graham's hands-on impressions .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
