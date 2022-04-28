The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on June 12

Audio player loading…

There may be no E3 this year but, let's be honest here, there's still pretty much E3 this year. Microsoft announced today that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 12, at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern. Mark your calendars, those of you who still use calendars.

What will Microsoft and Bethesda have to show off? According to them, some "amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world," though that's a little vague for my tastes. It's definitely a given that we'll finally get a real look at gameplay from Starfield , because it's due to launch in November of this year and we've only seen a tiny bit of it so far. Bring on Skyrim in space, already.

We'll probably also get another look at Redfall , Arkane's co-op vampire shooter, which is set to launch this summer, and hopefully some sort of peek at the Indiana Jones game Bethesda teased in 2021. And is it too much to hope for an Elder Scrolls 6 trailer? Yes. We'll probably have to wait until not-E3 2023 or 2024 for that.

What else? With all the studios Microsoft owns , the sky's the limit. Obsidian's Avowed , possibly, the next Fable that isn't Fable 4, new Halo stuff, Minecraft updates, maybe a bit of information about whatever the hell is going on with State of Decay 3, and presumably tons more.