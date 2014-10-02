The Vanishing of Ethan Carter: 8K screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques require to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by James Snook.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a first-person mystery adventure set in the American midwest. It also happens to be stunningly gorgeous. You probably can't recognize Unreal Engine 3 underneath that exquisite texturework and soft lighting.

To capture screenshots of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter at 8K resolution, I used a SweetFX preset (with a few minor edits) found here.

I then used a Cheat Engine table I created myself in order to fly around (no-clip) for better "camera" angles. All screenshots were captured with MSI Afterburner.

Want to download the full-resolution 8K images? Click the "enlarge" button in the top-right corner, then right-click and save as.