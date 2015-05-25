Street Fighter V playable at June event

Street Fighter V will be playable at Community Effort Orlando (CEO), taking place from June 26 to 28 in... Orlando, Florida, unsurprisingly.

A premier event in the Capcom Pro Tour, CEO will feature a playable demo of the latest (and possibly greatest, though who knows right now) of the hadouken-filled brawler.

There's no word on if it'll be the PC version at the show — I'd assume not, as these things tend to be console-centric — but it'd still be good to get a look at the game and a feel for how it's shaping up.

Street Fighter V — with Melvin Bison in tow — releases spring 2016.