Stardock strategy games headline the latest Humble Bundle

Get Ashes of the Singularity, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations 3, and more.

For those of you who don't yet have enough Humble Bundles in your lives, the new one from Stardock is really quite good. For a minimum of $1, you'll get Sorcerer King: Rivals, Fallen Enchantress, The Political Machine 2016, and The Corporate Machine. That's a really good deal for a dollar. But it's only the beginning. 

Beating the average price, which for now is still well south of $6, and you'll also claim Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, Galactic Civilizations 3, and Fallen Enchantress Ultimate Edition. And for $15, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilization 3: Crusade Expansion Pack, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation will be piled on top.

It's obviously a strategy-heavy bundle, but it's a heck of a deal if that's your cup of fun. Picking it up will also net you ten percent off of a new Humble Monthly subscription, if you're not already signed up to that program. The Humble Stardock Bundle will be available until October 24. 

