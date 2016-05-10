Star Wars Battlefront 2 will release in 2017

With one of the most lucrative IP licenses under its belt, Electronic Arts understandably intends to pump out as many Star Wars games as it can. During an earnings call today, the publisher's chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen confirmed that EA intends to release a new Star Wars game every year from 2017 onwards – for at least the next three to four years.

Speaking more specifically, it looks like another Star Wars Battlefront game will release as soon as 2017. "Next year we’ll see Star Wars Battlefront back with bigger and better worlds, because we now have the new movies to work off [and] not just the historical movies that we used before," Jorgensen said.

Of course, there are other Star Wars games in the offing: Visceral's contribution to the canon will resemble the aborted Star Wars 1313 project – basically an Uncharted-esque cinematic third-person action game – and will be a collaboration with EA's Motive studio, which is helmed by former Assassin's Creed producer Jade Raymond. Jorgensen says that game will release "most likely the following year."

Meanwhile, yet another third-person Star Wars game is in development at Respawn, the studio responsible for Titanfall (and the forthcoming Titanfall 2).

Star Wars Battlefront released late last year to mixed reviews, with our Andy Kelly writing that it "brilliantly captures the look and feel of classic Star Wars, but beneath its cinematic flair lies a pretty generic multiplayer shooter."