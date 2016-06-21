Someone recreated Jerry Seinfeld's apartment in Doom 2

Seinfeld would make a great Telltale-esque adventure game, but the likeliness of that happening seems pretty remote. It's up to clever modders to keep the Seinfeld-as-video-game dream alive, and while an FPS doesn't seem like the most appropriate genre for the '90s comedy series, we'll take what we can get, I suppose.

The work of YouTuber Doug Keener, this Doom 2 .wad is a recreation of Jerry Seinfeld's apartment. It's pretty lo-res, as you'd expect from a game built in 1994, but if you've ever wanted to roam Seinfeld's loungeroom with a double-barrel shotgun then, well, here you go.

You can download the .wad over here. Cheers, BoingBoing.