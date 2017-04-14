Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 'Dangerous' teaser showcases vicious headshots and an angry blonde

Some videogame trailers are intended to demonstrate a game's mechanics, or set up its story, or otherwise provide information or insight into what you have to look forward to when you finally get to dive in. And other trailers are really just an excuse to watch people's heads explode in bony messes to the beat of a catchy tune. Guess which one this Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 "Dangerous" video is?

Spoiler: It's the latter, utterly and without reservation, and while you probably aren't bothered by such things if you're interested in this particular game, there are at least a couple of headshots in here that are impressively graphic. You'll also enjoy some machine-gun fire, a stabbing or two, a spot of vehicular homicide, explosions, and a blonde woman who seems really angry with you for some reason. It's a lot of noise and mess for a guy who's supposed to be a ghost, but when things go sideways, it's good to have options.

To get a better idea of how Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 will actually play, have a look at the 14-minute "Challenge Mode" gameplay video that developer CI Games released last month, which shows off a new, more challenging mode designed for experienced players and also the open-world style "Side Ops" missions. There's also a story trailer, complete with a wolf who likes helicopter rides (or something like that) you can lay eyes on here.

Barring last-minute delays, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 will be out on April 25.