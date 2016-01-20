Play American Truck Simulator at the PC Gamer Weekender

Understandably there aren't many places you'd rather be from March 5-6 than the PC Gamer Weekender at London's Old Truman Brewery, but if the British weather has you down, you'll be able to escape to California and dusty Nevada in American Truck Simulator.

American Truck Simulator transports the miscellaneous goods haulage of the Euro Truck Simulator series to the widest highways and biggest rigs around, leaving you alone in the wilderness to contemplate the United States' natural beauty or the terror of Las Vegas service stations.

American Truck Simulator joins a dizzying line-up of playable games, including Dark Souls 3, XCOM 2, Street Fighter V and Total War: Warhammer. On top of that, there's the hardware zone to see the beefiest PC tech in action and tournaments that welcome all comers. Book in advance and you can knock some money off the door price.