PlanetSide 2 launches "Operation: Make Faster Game," which aims to make the game faster

Really, SOE? You're calling your plan to increase PlanetSide 2's performance "Operation: Make Faster Game"? That's not how you do operation names. You don't see military-minded nations announce Operation: Invade That Country Over There. And, as far as I know, the police have never made mass arrests under the banner of Operation: Lock Up Some Crims. Okay, so maybe I'm focusing on the wrong part of this behind-the-scenes video, and its showcased team's stated aim of further optimising the MMOFPS.

As great as a commitment to improving the game's performance is, I can't imagine many being glued to the coming updates. Developers discussing UI refresh rates, multi-core utilisation, and nano-giblet barrier rubdowns - or whatever almost any of the words in that video were - doesn't exactly make for thrilling reality television.

Still, given the continual cries to make PlanetSide: The Sequel a quicker, more responsive beast, it's understandable that SOE would want to loudly herald that it's happening. Now they've done that, I look forward to when it has happened, but I might skip the documentary showing how it did.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
