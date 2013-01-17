PlanetSide 2 Community Design Meeting initiative: help address metagame concerns

As part of SOE's focus on factoring player proposals into PlanetSide 2's major updates , the PlanetSide 2 Reddit group's Community Design Meeting draws suggestions and feedback directly from players for direct submission to SOE. As PlanetSide 2 Creative Director Matt Higby stated: "I see our role on the development team as curators of the game, not necessarily the wellspring of all ideas."

The first topic under discussion involves possible improvements for metagame mechanics such as base capture bonuses, territory control, and experience points. Participants can share their thoughts through video, text, or audio formats. Tagging your post with [Metagame Design Meeting Idea] adds it to the voting pool, and the five highest-rated ideas will get direct responses from Higby and Senior Art Director Tramell Isaac on January 26 at 12pm PST. The talk will take place on the Azure Twilight outfit's Twitch stream .

I'm pleased to see another method for community input on PlanetSide 2's finer design tweaks. Some of the advice put forth so far sounds quite interesting, so be sure to check out Reddit's PlanetSide 2 page to see the outlines.