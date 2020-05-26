How to watch The PC Gaming Show 2020

E3 2020 has been cancelled, but this year's PC Gaming Show will be beamed out of Los Angeles as usual, and it'll be our biggest production yet. Hosts Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward will return to present both pre-recorded and live segments, including world-premier trailers and developer interviews. And what's that on the horizon?

Watch live: Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12 pm PDT

The 2020 PC Gaming Show livestream will start at 12 pm Pacific on Saturday, June 6. (That'll be the start of the preshow, and the event will begin shortly after.) As usual, you'll be able to watch the show live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as on platforms we'll announce closer to the event. If you can't catch the stream live, the full video will be posted on our YouTube channel following the event.

The PC Gaming Show will air as part of a slate of June 6 events which will begin at 10 am PDT with the Guerrilla Collective and end with the Future Games Show, which starts at 2:30 pm PDT. The PC Gaming Show is right in the middle at noon.

Here's the full June 6 streaming schedule, all times PDT:

Next week, we'll reveal much more about what you can expect to see at The PC Gaming Show this year. And if you want to watch live but "Pacific time" doesn't mean anything to you, here's when to tune in to the PC Gaming Show in your timezone or near it:

PC Gaming Show 2020 start time Saturday, June 6, 2020 Sunday, June 7, 2020 Pacific (Los Angeles) 12 pm Mountain (Denver) 1 pm Central (Chicago) 2 pm Eastern (New York) 3 pm BST (London) 8 pm CEST (Paris) 9 pm EEST, AST (Baghdad) 10 pm GST (Dubai) 11 pm IST (Mumbai) 12:30 am JST (Tokyo) 4 am CST (Beijing) 3 am ACST (Adelaide) 4:30 am AEST (Brisbane) 5 am

The PC Gaming Show is one of many events happening despite E3's cancellation or in lieu of it this year—here's the full lineup of summer game events on the way.

For more information about The PC Gaming Show and its sponsors, or to submit a media query, head to the official site.