Alaloth is an action RPG inspired by PC classics

VIDEO: The PC Gaming Show indie montage, featuring Alaloth. Trailer also on YouTube.

There's something uncanny about Alaloth. It's got that 'pre-rendered background look' of older RPGs, but with a fewbits of flair that tell you it's a modern game, like nicely rippling water. It confuses my brain to look at, but I dig what I've seen so far.

The game's full title is "Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms," and it takes place in a world whose lore was developed in part by RPG veteran Chris Avellone. (It's an RPG on PC. Of course Chris Avellone was involved.)

Unlike many of the cRPGs it takes after, though, Alaloth is an action RPG—so, not turn-based or real-time with pause, but just real-time, with "hardcore" and "skill-based" combat, according to its developers.

There are four playable races—the standard fantasy folk, humans, elves, dwarves, and orcs—and 12 companions who can join your party. Classic RPG stuff.

If you're into it, check out the new trailer from this year's PC Gaming Show above, and head to the Steam page for a few more videos. Alaloth is scheduled to release sometime this year.