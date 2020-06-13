Persona 4 Golden is out on PC right now

VIDEO: Watch the Persona 4 Golden PC reveal above. Also on YouTube.

Persona 4 Golden isn't just coming to PC… it's on Steam right now. At the PC Gaming Show, Atlus both announced and released the JRPG to Steam, and used a particularly flashy, predictably stylish trailer to do so.

Set in the fictional rural town of Inaba, you—a high school student—try to solve a series of mysterious murders by climbing into televisions and fighting monsters. Alongside that, though, you get to have a social life—going to school, hanging out with friends, and, if you fancy it, attempting to eat a very large beef bowl.

Originally made for the PlayStation 2, this is a port of the enhanced PS Vita version that was released back in 2012. So yes, it's getting on a bit, but there's not really anything else like it on PC. As yet, there's no word on the PC potential of the rest of the series, but a release of effortlessly stylish Persona 5 would go down a treat if you're reading, Atlus.