Project Wingman is releasing this summer

The decidedly Ace Combat-like air-to-air combat game Project Wingman will be out on Steam this summer—which is to say, very soon.

Check out the newest trailer above, which was shown during a montage of Humble published games at the PC Gaming Show (you might have to scrub a bit to find it, but it's the one with the jets!).

You can learn more about Project Wingman on Steam, such as that it has VR support, which I'm pretty sure would destroy my stomach.