Need for Speed World released July 27

Need for Speed World, the racing MMO from EA, will be making annoying revving noises at a stop light in time for a July 27 launch. You can pre-order it now to get early access to the game. So spend money now, and once you've already spent that money and you're poor, find out whether you like it or not. Sigh. On the other hand, it's got a not bad pricing model.

If you head to their site you can 'pre-order your starter pack' for £15. You get an equivalent amount of "speedboost," which is NFSW fake money points, and a week of accelerated experience gain. You'll also get early access to the beta, which is mad considering it's released next Tuesday, and you'll get an EXCLUSIVE!!! virtual Toyota Corolla AE86. Which, again , is either much too fast and wonderful for it to stay exclusive for long, or just a reskin of another car that you don't really need. Here's their official blurb on the pre-ordering.

Crucially, buying this starter pack (whether you pre-order it or not, I assume) lets you level up to 50, whereas the common rabble will be rubbing bumpers with a level 10 cap.

Cars, people. They need levels and experience points just like everyone else does.