Legend of Grimrock 2: first screenshot shows pleasant outdoor environs

When it released last year, Legend of Grimrock was a loving throwback to a simpler age: back when dungeons were proper bloody dungeons. Back when dungeons were dark, repetitive, difficult to navigate without a map and full of giant spiders. So it may come as a surprise that this first screenshot for Legend of Grimrock 2 depicts an ethereal outdoor forest setting (there's a castle -- no doubt containing a proper bloody dungeon -- just behind those trees though).

The folk at Almost Human posted it on the official Grimrock website last month. They didn't provide any further context, but it does suggest that you'll be able to venture outside of dungeons in this game.

In an earlier blog post, the team discuss some ideas for the sequel that were ultimately given the chop, including roguelike elements and a world map dotted with "towns, villages and adventuring locations." It's an interesting read .