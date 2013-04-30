Kevin Conroy won't voice Batman in Arkham Origins

If the voice of Batman in the first two Arkham games sounded familiar to you, that's because they were provided by Kevin Conroy, easily the most recognizable actor to portray the animated version of the caped crusader. Best known for the '90s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy's veteran vocals will be absent from Arkham Origins, trusted source Batman News reports.

WB Games Montreal reportedly told South Africa's NAG Magazine that due to Origins being set early in the dark knight's career, they decided to go with a younger-sounding actor. We're not sure who that is yet, but I can tell you that I never got called back about the tape I sent of me standing on a rooftop in front of some lightning growling, "I am vengeance! I am the night!" There's also no word on whether Mark Hamill will be reprising his role as The Joker, after he famously said Arkham City would be his last performance as the legendary villain.

We do, however, have some things to say on what the new Arkham game will have (multiplayer, specifically), and what we hope it will have .