Ion Maiden is now Ion Fury, launching in August

Kick cultist ass soon.

(Image credit: 3D Realms)

Ion Maiden, the retro shooter and Duke Nukem 3D homage, has undergone a name change. Your dad's favourite metal band took issue with the name, and since there's nothing more metal than litigation, Iron Maiden filed a lawsuit. So now it's Ion Fury, which really isn't any worse.

Accompanying the name change is the release date, along with a trailer you can watch below. Ion Fury will let you brutalise cyber-cultists on August 15. 

I've not even managed to start Amid Evil yet, so I know I should hold off on adding another '90s throwback onto the pile, but I won't. These time machines, along with Doom, are what's keeping my love of FPS romps alive these days—I always want more. 

If you really want to be transported back a couple of decades, you can also grab the Iron Fury Big Box. It's a proper box, not on the DVD-shaped ones we ended up with, containing a Bowling Bomb flash drive with the game and official soundtrack, stickers, a poster, a key card and a booklet detailing the making of the game. You can buy it on the Ion Fury site

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
