Final Fantasy XIV screenshots show chocobos and Triple Triad

Come one, come all; roll-up for an update of amusements and curios. Final Fantasy XIV—a realm that has most certainly been reborn—is gearing up for the 2.51 update. Despite its seemingly inconspicuous numbering, it's a pretty exciting patch. It adds a new version of the famed Gold Saucer—Final Fantasy VII's home of mini-games and deranged-man-with-gun-arm-and-also-a-tragic-backstory.

The new Gold Saucer will bring chocobo racing from Final Fantasy VII, Triple Triad from Final Fantasy VIII, and a bunch of other mini-games and activities.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 2.51 is due out next week, on 24 February.