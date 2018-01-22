Far Cry 5's system requirements have been revealed

bear just hungry you no shoot plz

With Far Cry 5's gun-toting trip to Montana now just a couple of months away, Ubisoft has announced the PC system requirements and a rough estimate of the performance you can expect from various benchmark configurations. The short version is that you're going to need a fairly beefy system if you want to run it well.

The longer version is below.

The Minimum (720p, low settings):

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

The Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, high settings):

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

The 4K-OK (2160p, 30 fps, high settings):

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 16GB

The 4K-Wowzers (2160p, 60 fps, high/ultra settings):

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 16GB

Officially supported Nvidia cards at launch:

GeForce GTX600 series: GeForce GTX670 or better

GeForce GTX700 series: GeForce GTX760 or better

GeForce GTX900 series: GeForce GTX950 or better

GeForce GTX10-Series: GeForce GTX1050 or better

Officially supported AMD cards at launch:

Radeon 200 series: Radeon R9 270 or better

Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better

Radeon 400 series: Radeon RX 460 or better

Radeon Vega series: any Radeon Vega series

The PC version of the game will include a benchmark feature and video memory meter to aid in performance tuning, support multi-GPU setups that will "significantly improve performance," and feature brutal ownage of James—although that part is actually multiplatform. It comes out on March 27.