Far Cry 5's system requirements have been revealed

With Far Cry 5's gun-toting trip to Montana now just a couple of months away, Ubisoft has announced the PC system requirements and a rough estimate of the performance you can expect from various benchmark configurations. The short version is that you're going to need a fairly beefy system if you want to run it well.
The longer version is below.
The Minimum (720p, low settings):
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- RAM: 8GB
The Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, high settings):
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- RAM: 8GB
The 4K-OK (2160p, 30 fps, high settings):
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- RAM: 16GB
The 4K-Wowzers (2160p, 60 fps, high/ultra settings):
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- RAM: 16GB
Officially supported Nvidia cards at launch:
- GeForce GTX600 series: GeForce GTX670 or better
- GeForce GTX700 series: GeForce GTX760 or better
- GeForce GTX900 series: GeForce GTX950 or better
- GeForce GTX10-Series: GeForce GTX1050 or better
Officially supported AMD cards at launch:
- Radeon 200 series: Radeon R9 270 or better
- Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better
- Radeon 400 series: Radeon RX 460 or better
- Radeon Vega series: any Radeon Vega series
The PC version of the game will include a benchmark feature and video memory meter to aid in performance tuning, support multi-GPU setups that will "significantly improve performance," and feature brutal ownage of James—although that part is actually multiplatform. It comes out on March 27.