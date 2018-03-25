Far Cry 5 has a secret ending you can find in the first 10 minutes

VIDEO: Far Cry 5's early secret ending, also available on YouTube

Just like Far Cry 4 gave you an early way out, Far Cry 5 also has a secret ending you can find within the first 10 minutes. In the opening scene, you head out with a federal marshal and the local sheriff to arrest Joseph Seed in the Eden’s Gate compound. Sheriff Whitehorse wants you, the rookie, to cuff him, and when given the opportunity you’ll need to comply by pressing a button.

However, if you let the scene sit and don’t cuff him, after a few minutes a short, alternate ending plays out. The inciting incident of Far Cry 5’s greater conflict never takes place and the credits roll. It's nothing too exciting, but I still love the idea of some unsuspecting player out there thinking they've been ripped off.