Enslaved 5K gallery: an Odyssey to the West

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by screenshot artist Mary K.

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West is not as well known as it should be.

The game is beautiful despite its age—it originally released in October 2010—and really excels in its expressive characters. The tiniest facial expressions and movements feel totally natural and believable because of their use of motion performance capture, and the voice acting is top tier. Andy Serkis (voice and mo-cap actor of Gollum from Lord of the Rings and Caesar in the new Planet of the Apes films) plays the main character Monkey and does a standout job.

Despite some bad textures here and there, the environments are nicely detailed. The aesthetic of nature reclaiming abandoned spaces is done well (and to a bit of an extreme!) but is amazing to discover. Overall it's a great game that deserves more recognition.

To capture these screenshots, I used a Cheat Table made by One3rd for freecam control, built-in post-processing, depth of field and FOV. I use custom SweetFX to enhance the vibrance and contrast of colors, and GeDoSaTo to take images at high resolutions.

Remember to click the "expand" icon on the images above to view them at their full size. Want 'em all? Click here to download an archive of the full-size Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Pixel Boost collection.