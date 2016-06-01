Elder Scrolls Online: Dark Brotherhood trailer is just a bunch of people getting stabbed from behind

The Elder Scrolls Online is expanding today, with the release of The Dark Brotherhood DLC pack. As the name suggests, you'll be allowed to join the Dark Brotherhood, who – judging by the below launch video – just love to stab people in the back! The video is pretty much just a stream of various clueless, innocent bystanders copping knives in the back. It's relentless.

It makes sense because they're assassins, you see, but that fact doesn't make the video any less brutal. In brighter news, the Dark Brotherhood pack will open up the Gold Coast of Tamriel, which we haven't visited since Oblivion. Check out the trailer below, if you dare.

The Dark Brotherhood rolls out for PC today. ESO Plus subscribers get it immediately, but otherwise it's 2,000 in-game Crowns.