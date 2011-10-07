EA on Battlefield 3 on Steam rumor: "Really nothing to report"

Recently, rumors swirled that EA and Valve were doing their damnedest to patch things up in time for a photo finish October 25 Steam release of Battlefield 3. Gamers, of course, praised the heavens as a chorus of gun-toting angels sang out in unison. EA, however, insists that you shouldn't get your hopes up.

"There's really nothing to report. We've got a strong relationship with Valve, but we don't have anything new to announce on this,” an EA spokesperson told IndustryGamers .

So if you recently turned your frown upside-down, you probably ought to return it to its full upright position. Anyone want to join me in the Sadness Corner? It's got room for 64 people, but unlimited supportive hugs.