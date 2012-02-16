Download Air Buccaneers HD pre-alpha now. Float around for free

Tom wrote about the dubious nature of one of Air Buccaneer's pre-order bonuses yesterday. The one that lets you destroy the entire world... once.

The remake of the Unreal Tournament 2004 mod could still end up great though, despite the silliness. Ludocraft are still looking for donations via indiegogo but, for now, you can download slice of Air Buccaneers HD for free from the official site . And why wouldn't you do that? Going on the recent trailer it's got snow, smoke, airships, cannons and massive draw distances. That's a bona-fide recipe for success.