Destiny 2: Season of Dawn exotics and Eververse items—see the new stuff here

There’s nothing like the excitement of a new season in Destiny 2. It’s like waking up on Christmas day and getting to find out what toys Tess has locked behind a paywall right next to the dock to the left of the tree.
As of December 10 we are in the second season of Destiny 2’s third year, the Season of Dawn, and with it comes a load of new Eververse items to buy, exotic weapons to play with, and a few new pieces of exotic armour to try on before you inevitably go back to those nearly perished Orpheus Rigs—which you can now justify thanks to the new ornament. There is even a new finisher for you diehard Street Fighter fans come family men.
New Eververse Armour Sets
Virulent Hunter Bundle
Wraith Trail Warlock Bundle
Future-Facing Titan Bundle
New Exotic Armour
The Bombardiers - New Hunter exotic leg armour
Severance Enclosure - New Titan exotic chest armour
Promethium Spur - New Warlock exotic leg armour
New Exotic Weapons
Symmetry - Exotic Scout Rifle (note this comes free with the new season pass)
Devil’s Ruin - Exotic Sidearm (this is a quest reward which will be released in January 2020)
New Weapon Ornaments
Violent Exorcism - a weapon ornament for Arbalest
Doubt - a weapon ornament for Trust
Black Death - a weapon ornament for Crimson
Long Live the Queen - a weapon ornament for Telesto
Packmaster’s Command - a weapon ornament for Lord of Wolves
Shifting Loyalties - a weapon ornament for Dust Rock Blues
Abyssal Scream - a weapon ornament for Tractor Canon
Ain’t My First Rodeo - - a weapon ornament for Chaperone
New Armour Ornaments
Mantle of Remembrance - an ornament for the Hunter’s Shinobu’s Vow arms
Calliope’s Lullaby - an ornament for the Hunter’s Orpheus Rig legs
Flight of the Interceptor - an ornament for the Warlock’s Getaway Artist
Embodiment of the Warbeast - an ornament for the Titan’s Doom Fang Pauldron arms
New Ghost Shells, Sparrows, and Ships
Ships
Sparrows
Shells
Emotes, Transmat Effects, and general Eververse purchases