Destiny 2: Season of Dawn exotics and Eververse items—see the new stuff here

There’s nothing like the excitement of a new season in Destiny 2. It’s like waking up on Christmas day and getting to find out what toys Tess has locked behind a paywall right next to the dock to the left of the tree.

As of December 10 we are in the second season of Destiny 2’s third year, the Season of Dawn, and with it comes a load of new Eververse items to buy, exotic weapons to play with, and a few new pieces of exotic armour to try on before you inevitably go back to those nearly perished Orpheus Rigs—which you can now justify thanks to the new ornament. There is even a new finisher for you diehard Street Fighter fans come family men.

New Eververse Armour Sets

Virulent Hunter Bundle

Wraith Trail Warlock Bundle

Future-Facing Titan Bundle

New Exotic Armour

The Bombardiers - New Hunter exotic leg armour

Severance Enclosure - New Titan exotic chest armour

Promethium Spur - New Warlock exotic leg armour

New Exotic Weapons

Symmetry - Exotic Scout Rifle (note this comes free with the new season pass)

Devil’s Ruin - Exotic Sidearm (this is a quest reward which will be released in January 2020)

New Weapon Ornaments

Violent Exorcism - a weapon ornament for Arbalest

Doubt - a weapon ornament for Trust

Black Death - a weapon ornament for Crimson

Long Live the Queen - a weapon ornament for Telesto

Packmaster’s Command - a weapon ornament for Lord of Wolves

Shifting Loyalties - a weapon ornament for Dust Rock Blues

Abyssal Scream - a weapon ornament for Tractor Canon

Ain’t My First Rodeo - - a weapon ornament for Chaperone

New Armour Ornaments

Mantle of Remembrance - an ornament for the Hunter’s Shinobu’s Vow arms

Calliope’s Lullaby - an ornament for the Hunter’s Orpheus Rig legs

Flight of the Interceptor - an ornament for the Warlock’s Getaway Artist

Embodiment of the Warbeast - an ornament for the Titan’s Doom Fang Pauldron arms

New Ghost Shells, Sparrows, and Ships

Ships

Sparrows

Shells

Emotes, Transmat Effects, and general Eververse purchases

