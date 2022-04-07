Crytek apologizes for Hunt: Showdown problems, extends Traitor's Moon event

Audio player loading…

The Traitor's Moon event in Hunt: Showdown (opens in new tab) that began in March offered up some "sweet legendary skins (opens in new tab)" for players able to grind out sufficient points to pick them up. It wasn't clear how much grinding would actually be necessary to get the job done, but we speculated that it would take "a fair few games over the event's 21 day duration to hit the top unlocks."

For some players, though, the process has been complicated by bugs, connectivity problems, and other issues, forcing servers offline so developers could deploy hotfixes and try to address disconnections. Those disruptions, as Crytek said today on Twitter, kept some players from "comfortably participating in the event." As a result, it has extended the Traitor's Moon event to April 18—it was originally scheduled to wrap up on April 14.

An Update regarding the Event and our recent issues. pic.twitter.com/100rU5Pbz3April 7, 2022 See more

"We are also aware that some of you may have lost out on boots due to the downtime, so we are currently in the process of determining how to best compensate for these," Crytek wrote. "We will keep you updated once we know more.

"Thank you all once again for your support during this event, we know it has not been easy, but we appreciate you sticking with us and we do apologize for any inconvenience caused by the downtime and issues encountered."

The most recent update (opens in new tab), which rolled out today, corrects an exploit that enabled players to be killed multiple times during a game. Crytek also warned that it is reverting the kills of players found to have abused the exploit to "excessively inflate" their kill-death ratios, and will be issuing warnings and bans to players depending on the severity of the infraction. The update also fixes a bug that was causing a Golden Cash Register to constantly spawn in a certain spot (spawns are supposed to be random), and makes "general server stability improvements."