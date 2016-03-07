Build of the week: Triptyk Core P5

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Nowadays, I don’t look for much in a PC chassis. By that, I mean the less chassis, the better, and the Triptyk Core P5 from Paris modder Nicolas, aka Triptyk, represents a trend I’m all about: open-face PC design. I’ve been ignoring the signs my entire life: open-face turkey sandwiches, butter toast, other kinds of toast. Toast. PCs.

The elegant, showy design doesn’t depend on the typical outlandish chassis cliches. Instead, the Triptyk Core P5 just puts itself out there, literally, where the components speak for themselves. I'm a fan of all the fans, the clean liquid cooling lines, and bare naked GPU. Hello there, GPU.

An open-face PC like this often inspires a trail of concern about a dust invasion, but keep in mind, the Triptyk’s open design means you keep the machine clean on the daily instead of once every full moon during the age old dustbunny massacre PC gamers have been practicing for decades. Practical and pretty, the Triptyk Core P5 is a PC liberated from the dark corners beneath desks, courageously exposed to the elements—which probably only consist of toddler hands and tossed controllers, but hey, these looks are worth the risks.

For more information on the build, check out Triptyk's interview with Guru3D.

Triptyk Core P5 components:

Chassis: Thermaltake Core P5

Mobo: Asus X99 Deluxe

CPU: Intel 5930K @ 4.25 Ghz / Waterblock EK Monoblock X99

RAM: 4x4 DDR4 Corsair Dominator Platinum 2666 Mhz

GPU: GTX 980 TI KFA2 HOF @1500/2000 Mhz

SSD: Samsung 840 Pro 512 Go

PSU: Alimentation Seasonic Snow Silent 750w