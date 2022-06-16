Amazon is giving away 30 games including Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Prime Day

Audio player loading…

Prime Day (opens in new tab), the annual avalanche of can't-say-no prices on stuff you don't need but just gotta have, will be here soon, and this year's festivities will feature a very nice boon for gamers: More than 30 games, including some pretty good ones, will be free for the taking (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime subscribers.

It's actually Prime Days, technically, as the event will kick off at 3 am ET on July 12 and run through July 13. But the game giveaways will begin ahead of all that, on June 21, with 25 indie games from the past and present:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Another half-dozen games join the mix when Prime Day(s) proper gets underway on July 12. The headliner (in my eyes, anyway) is Mass Effect Legendary Edition (opens in new tab), the remastered package of the big BioWare space opera trilogy, but racing fans may better appreciate Grid Legends (opens in new tab) and Need for Speed Heat (opens in new tab). Star Wars fans are also covered, with Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy (opens in new tab), Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Outcast (opens in new tab), and Star Wars: Republic Commando (opens in new tab). They're not the newest games on the block, but they are classics, and also free, which is a big plus.

Prime Gaming offers regular monthly game and loot giveaways, and is included with Amazon Prime, which goes for $15 per month and also includes access to Prime Video, free shipping on eligible products, a monthly free Twitch channel subscription, and more. New subscribers can take advantage of a free 30-day trial period, and—this is important—any free games you claim are yours to keep, even if you cancel the subscription.

As always, we'll be tracking the best Prime Day deals in hardware, software, and accessories from Amazon and all the other retailers who jump the bandwagon, to help ensure everyone has a shot at the best deals possible.