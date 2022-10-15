Today's Wordle 483 answer and hint: Saturday, October 15

Audio player loading…

Whether you need a helpful clue for today's Wordle, would love someone to provide the answer to the October 15 (483) challenge as quickly as possible, or were hoping to find a guide designed to explain the internet's hottest puzzle game to newcomers, you'll find it all here.

I've been making myself use new openers and follow-ups every day this week as a little word-based exercise, and it's helped a lot. Not necessarily in getting to the answer in fewer guesses, but it has made me actually look at each puzzle in a new light and remind me of connections I'd been glossing over.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Saturday, October 15

Today's answer describes the action performed when a person grabs something out of the air—a thrown ball, for example. This verb can also apply to colds. There's just one vowel today, and one of the consonants is used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 483 answer?

Not every day can be a win. Oh wait, yes it can. The answer to the October 15 (483) Wordle is CATCH.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 14: FLOOR

FLOOR October 13: EQUAL

EQUAL October 12: IONIC

IONIC October 11: VALID

VALID October 10: ENJOY

ENJOY October 9: HOWDY

HOWDY October 8: VIGOR

VIGOR October 7: DANDY

DANDY October 6: SLOTH

SLOTH October 5: MARSH

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.