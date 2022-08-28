Today's Wordle 435 answer and hint: Sunday, August 28

Audio player loading…

Welcome to the page guaranteed to supply everything your daily Wordle game needs. You'll find hints and tips for the August 28 (435) puzzle just below, and if you'd like to skip straight to the answer to today's Wordle you'll find that here too.

Wordle's a great reminder of how strange and mysterious the English language is; every rule made to be broken, no combination of letters too strange to form a meaningful word. That sense of wonder doesn't always help me win, but it does help smooth the bumps along the way.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Sunday, August 28

This thin and light cloth is used in both fashion and medical settings, and in the latter, it makes a great covering for cuts of all shapes and sizes. There are three vowels to find today, and one of the consonants is an uncommon one.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 435 answer?

You deserve the win. The answer to the August 28 (435) Wordle is GAUZE.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 27: RUDER

RUDER August 26: IRONY

IRONY August 25: CLOWN

CLOWN August 24: NEEDY

NEEDY August 23: WOVEN

WOVEN August 22: MERIT

MERIT August 21: WASTE

WASTE August 20: TREAT

TREAT August 19: SHRUG

SHRUG August 18: TWANG

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.